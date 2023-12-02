Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Ducks on December 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Cale Makar, Frank Vatrano and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (34 total points), having put up seven goals and 27 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Mikko Rantanen has 29 total points for Colorado, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Vatrano has scored 14 goals (0.6 per game) and collected eight assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 22 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 16.3%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|8
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Mason McTavish has amassed 21 points this season, with 10 goals and 11 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|4
