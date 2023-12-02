How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Having dropped eight straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ as the Avalanche play the Ducks.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|Ducks
|8-2 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 63 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 42 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|22
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|22
|8
|21
|29
|24
|11
|47%
|Mikko Rantanen
|22
|12
|17
|29
|11
|11
|54.5%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|22
|10
|11
|21
|9
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|22
|3
|9
|12
|15
|16
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 81 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|23
|14
|8
|22
|7
|15
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|23
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.6%
|Ryan Strome
|22
|3
|13
|16
|11
|12
|37.8%
|Troy Terry
|23
|5
|8
|13
|17
|14
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|23
|1
|11
|12
|9
|6
|-
