Avalanche vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - December 2
The Colorado Avalanche's (15-6-1) injury report has five players listed ahead of their Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-14) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's third-best goal differential at +19.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- Anaheim allows 3.5 goals per game (81 total), which ranks 28th in the league.
- Their -18 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-225)
|Ducks (+185)
|6.5
