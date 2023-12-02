Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archuleta County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Archuleta County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Archuleta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayfield High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- Conference: Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
