Saturday's game at Clune Arena has the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes (7-1) going head to head against the Air Force Falcons (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-58 victory, heavily favoring Colorado.

The Falcons lost their last matchup 55-52 against Idaho State on Sunday.

Air Force vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 80, Air Force 58

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 24, the Falcons registered their signature win of the season, a 54-51 road victory.

The Falcons have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 176) on November 24

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 251) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 348) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

14.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

14.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG% Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

4.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.5 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Keelie O'Hollaren: 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons average 63.7 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (237th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

