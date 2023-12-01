High school basketball action in San Miguel County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

San Miguel County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Telluride High School at Crested Butte Community School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Crested Butte, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.