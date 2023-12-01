Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Routt County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Routt County, Colorado today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Routt County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Manila High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
- Location: Manila, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family High School at Steamboat Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steamboat Springs High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
