Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pueblo County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pueblo Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Canon City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swink High School at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Rye, CO
- Conference: Santa Fe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canon City High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
