Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stanford Cardinal and the San Diego State Aztecs square off for one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that include Pac-12 squads.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stanford Cardinal at San Diego State Aztecs
|2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|UC Davis Aggies at Washington State Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|Pac-12 Network
|Pacific Tigers at Arizona State Sun Devils
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
