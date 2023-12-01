Nuggets vs. Suns December 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (9-3) face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (6-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while delivering 0.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are receiving 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.
- The Nuggets are getting 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Goodwin puts up 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 32.1% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Okogie averages 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nuggets vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Nuggets
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|114.1
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.0
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|50.4%
|39.2%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
