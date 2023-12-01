Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Larimer County, Colorado, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berthoud High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at Aurora West College Preporatory Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Washington High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Front Range Baptist Academy at Briggsdale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Briggsdale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.