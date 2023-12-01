Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Green Mountain High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 1

3:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden City High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1

4:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Far Northeast Warriors at Conifer High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1

4:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis-Palmer High School at Bear Creek High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1

4:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver Christian School at Forge Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood Springs High School at Golden High School