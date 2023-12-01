Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Garfield County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roaring Fork High School at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Collbran, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood Springs High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aspen High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Rifle, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rifle High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
