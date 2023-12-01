Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in El Paso County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Ford High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethune High School at Pikes Peak Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Bear Creek High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peyton High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Simla, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhan High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellicott High School at Alamosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Alamosa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
