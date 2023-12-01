Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dolores County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Dolores County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dolores County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ignacio High School at Dove Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: La Jara, CO
- Conference: San Juan Basin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.