Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30

12:00 AM MT on November 30 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Far Northeast Warriors at Conifer High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1

4:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North High School - Denver

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1

5:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at John F. Kennedy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1

5:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1

5:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1

5:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at D'Evelyn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1

6:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1

6:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Colorado Academy at Montview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Yuma High School at Manual High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Steamboat Springs High School at D'Evelyn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

George Washington High School at Fossil Ridge High School