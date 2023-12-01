Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado today? We have the information below.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Far Northeast Warriors at Conifer High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Conifer, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North High School - Denver

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at John F. Kennedy High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sheridan High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Abraham Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at D'Evelyn High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Poudre High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Fort Collins, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colorado Academy at Montview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Yuma High School at Manual High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Steamboat Springs High School at D'Evelyn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

George Washington High School at Fossil Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
  • Location: Fort Collins, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

