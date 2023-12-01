Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 30
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Far Northeast Warriors at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Conifer, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John F. Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colorado Academy at Montview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma High School at Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steamboat Springs High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Washington High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.