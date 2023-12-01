Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Broomfield County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prospect Ridge Academy at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family High School at Steamboat Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Jefferson Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
