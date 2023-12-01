Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - December 1
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Boulder County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University High School at Peak To Peak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monarch High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Jefferson Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
