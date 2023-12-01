There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wellington High School at Aurora West College Preporatory Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1

5:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Morgan High School at The Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1

6:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Range High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central High School at Overland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Regis Jesuit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Monarch High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1

7:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bennett High School