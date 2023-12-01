Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellington High School at Aurora West College Preporatory Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Morgan High School at The Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Range High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Overland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Regis Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monarch High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
