If you reside in Weld County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Lupton High School at The Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30

5:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Greeley West High School at Boulder High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30

5:00 PM MT on November 30 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Morgan High School at Eaton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30

6:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Eaton, CO

Eaton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Greeley Central High School at Mountain View High School