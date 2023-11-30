Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Weld County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Lupton High School at The Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley West High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Morgan High School at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Eaton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley Central High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.