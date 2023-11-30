Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington County, Colorado has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Akron High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Burlington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
