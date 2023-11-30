Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Summit County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Summit County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.