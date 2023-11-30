Will Ryan Johansen find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.
  • He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:58 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:29 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

