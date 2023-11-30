Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Pueblo County, Colorado today? We've got you covered.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conifer High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rye High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedra Vista High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
