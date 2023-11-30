Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Park County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Park County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Park County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Platte Canyon High School at Colorado Springs School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
