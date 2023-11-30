Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Morgan County, Colorado, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Morgan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Morgan High School at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Eaton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
