Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Mesa County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rifle High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moffat County High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Palisade, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moffat High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plateau Valley High School at Aspen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.