Will Logan O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 30?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Logan O'Connor score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- O'Connor has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- O'Connor has no points on the power play.
- O'Connor averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
O'Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|13:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:38
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
