The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Logan O'Connor score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

  • O'Connor has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • O'Connor has no points on the power play.
  • O'Connor averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

