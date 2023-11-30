Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Larimer County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Regis Jesuit High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilpin County High School at Front Range Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley Central High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
