Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in La Plata County, Colorado, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
La Plata County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Durango, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
