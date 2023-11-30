Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kit Carson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kit Carson County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Akron High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Burlington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.