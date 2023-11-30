Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kit Carson County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Akron High School at Burlington High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
  • Location: Burlington, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.