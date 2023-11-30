Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conifer High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver South High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steamboat Springs High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centaurus High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
