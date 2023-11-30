Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Garfield County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rifle High School at Grand Junction High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30

3:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Family High School at Glenwood Springs High School