Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Douglas County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ponderosa High School at Lewis-Palmer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
