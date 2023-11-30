The Denver Pioneers (1-4) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (61.6) than the Lions give up (62.6).
  • When it scores more than 62.6 points, Denver is 1-2.
  • Loyola Marymount's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Lions record 6.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Pioneers give up (65.2).
  • Denver is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.
  • This year the Lions are shooting 37.8% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Pioneers give up.
  • The Pioneers' 36.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lions have conceded.

Denver Leaders

  • Emma Smith: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
  • Jojo Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Makayla Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%
  • Emily Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Angelina Robles: 4.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Denver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wyoming L 58-41 Magness Arena
11/24/2023 Central Arkansas L 90-84 Magness Arena
11/25/2023 South Alabama L 62-53 Magness Arena
11/30/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
12/9/2023 Stetson - Magness Arena

