How to Watch the Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (1-4) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.
Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (61.6) than the Lions give up (62.6).
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, Denver is 1-2.
- Loyola Marymount's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Lions record 6.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Pioneers give up (65.2).
- Denver is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.
- This year the Lions are shooting 37.8% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Pioneers give up.
- The Pioneers' 36.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lions have conceded.
Denver Leaders
- Emma Smith: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Jojo Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Makayla Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%
- Emily Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Angelina Robles: 4.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%
Denver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wyoming
|L 58-41
|Magness Arena
|11/24/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 90-84
|Magness Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|L 62-53
|Magness Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Magness Arena
