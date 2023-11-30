The Denver Pioneers (1-4) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (61.6) than the Lions give up (62.6).

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Denver is 1-2.

Loyola Marymount's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 61.6 points.

The Lions record 6.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Pioneers give up (65.2).

Denver is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 37.8% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Pioneers give up.

The Pioneers' 36.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lions have conceded.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Jojo Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Makayla Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG% Emily Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Angelina Robles: 4.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Denver Schedule