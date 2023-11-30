Cowboys vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
On Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are expected to keep their three-game winning streak alive as they are favored by 7.5 points against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5). This contest has a listed total of 46.5 points.
Before the Cowboys meet the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The Seahawks' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Cowboys.
Cowboys vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-7.5)
|46.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-7.5)
|46
|-370
|+295
Dallas vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Dallas has posted a 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 4-1.
- Dallas has gone over in seven of its 11 games with a set total (63.6%).
- Seattle has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.
- Seattle has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.
