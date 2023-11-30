The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UTEP Miners (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

Colorado State vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Rams score just 4.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Miners give up to opponents (70.3).

Colorado State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

UTEP's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.

The Miners average 20.5 more points per game (68.9) than the Rams give up (48.4).

UTEP is 4-2 when scoring more than 48.4 points.

When Colorado State gives up fewer than 68.9 points, it is 5-0.

This year the Miners are shooting 40.2% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams concede.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Cali Clark: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG% Hannah Ronsiek: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Marta Leimane: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Sydney Mech: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

Colorado State Schedule