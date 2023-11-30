How to Watch the Colorado State vs. UTEP Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UTEP Miners (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado State vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison
- The Rams score just 4.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Miners give up to opponents (70.3).
- Colorado State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.
- UTEP's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Miners average 20.5 more points per game (68.9) than the Rams give up (48.4).
- UTEP is 4-2 when scoring more than 48.4 points.
- When Colorado State gives up fewer than 68.9 points, it is 5-0.
- This year the Miners are shooting 40.2% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams concede.
Colorado State Leaders
- McKenna Hofschild: 21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Cali Clark: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG%
- Hannah Ronsiek: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Marta Leimane: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Sydney Mech: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 67-45
|Moby Arena
|11/21/2023
|South Dakota Mines
|W 92-56
|Moby Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|W 62-53
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/5/2023
|High Point
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.