Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Coyotes on November 30, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Cale Makar, Clayton Keller and others on the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes heading into their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Mullett Arena.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Makar is Colorado's leading contributor with 32 points. He has six goals and 26 assists this season.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) to the team.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|7
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals and 15 assists for Colorado.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Keller's eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games for Arizona add up to 19 total points on the season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Matias Maccelli has racked up 16 points this season, with three goals and 13 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.