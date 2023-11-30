The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Avalanche-Coyotes matchup on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 59 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 21 6 26 32 11 20 - Nathan MacKinnon 21 7 21 28 24 9 45.8% Mikko Rantanen 21 12 15 27 10 11 53.6% Valeri Nichushkin 21 10 10 20 8 7 33.3% Devon Toews 21 3 9 12 13 16 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes give up 3.0 goals per game (64 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 66 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players