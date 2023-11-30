How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Avalanche-Coyotes matchup on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Prediction
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Coyotes Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 59 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|21
|6
|26
|32
|11
|20
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|21
|7
|21
|28
|24
|9
|45.8%
|Mikko Rantanen
|21
|12
|15
|27
|10
|11
|53.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|21
|10
|10
|20
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|21
|3
|9
|12
|13
|16
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes give up 3.0 goals per game (64 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 66 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|21
|8
|11
|19
|9
|11
|45.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|21
|3
|13
|16
|17
|5
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|21
|5
|11
|16
|14
|15
|51.2%
|Nick Bjugstad
|21
|4
|10
|14
|7
|6
|50.7%
|Logan Cooley
|21
|2
|11
|13
|12
|6
|42.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.