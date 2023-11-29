Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Weld County, Colorado today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor Charter Academy at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
