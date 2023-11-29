You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets before their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

ALT and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Wednesday is 1.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (13.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -102)

The 21.5-point over/under for Sengun on Wednesday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Sengun averages 5.7 assists, 1.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 16.1 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (16.5).

His per-game rebound average of 4.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 9.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

VanVleet has connected on 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

