The San Diego Toreros (2-1) meet the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Information

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

San Diego Top Players (2022-23)

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 73.6 133rd 356th 80.5 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 30.2 266th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.3 313th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.7 160th

