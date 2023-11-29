Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Toreros (5-2) and the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-66 and heavily favors San Diego to come out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 77, Northern Colorado 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-10.7)

San Diego (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

San Diego is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Colorado's 1-3-0 ATS record. The Toreros have hit the over in three games, while Bears games have gone over three times.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.2 per outing to rank 204th in college basketball.

Northern Colorado grabs 35.3 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while conceding 34.0 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Northern Colorado hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

Northern Colorado and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12.5 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (120th in college basketball).

