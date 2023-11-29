How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (5-2) face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.4% the Toreros' opponents have shot this season.
- Northern Colorado has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Toreros are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 158th.
- The Bears' 74.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 65.4 the Toreros allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.4 points, Northern Colorado is 3-2.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Colorado scored 4.7 more points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (70.4).
- At home, the Bears conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.
- At home, Northern Colorado made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 76-71
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 78-77
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Radford
|L 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
