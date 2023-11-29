The San Diego Toreros (5-2) face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.4% the Toreros' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northern Colorado has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 158th.
  • The Bears' 74.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 65.4 the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.4 points, Northern Colorado is 3-2.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Colorado scored 4.7 more points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (70.4).
  • At home, the Bears conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.
  • At home, Northern Colorado made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ New Mexico State L 76-71 Pan American Center
11/21/2023 Chicago State W 78-77 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Radford L 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

