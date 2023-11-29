The San Diego Toreros (5-2) face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 40.4% the Toreros' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Colorado has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Toreros are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 158th.

The Bears' 74.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 65.4 the Toreros allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Northern Colorado is 3-2.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Colorado scored 4.7 more points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (70.4).

At home, the Bears conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.

At home, Northern Colorado made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.

