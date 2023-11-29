Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Houston Rockets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jokic, in his most recent game (November 26 win against the Spurs), produced 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.8 29.8 Rebounds 12.5 13.4 13.8 Assists 8.5 8.9 9.6 PRA -- 51.1 53.2 PR -- 42.2 43.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Rockets

Jokic is responsible for attempting 21.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.0 per game.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 105.5 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 22 per game, best in the league.

The Rockets give up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 42 38 19 8 3 0 3 11/12/2023 38 36 21 11 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.