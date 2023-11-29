If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 28

12:00 AM MT on November 28 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

George Washington High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 29

5:00 PM MT on November 29 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Collins High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 29

6:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 29

6:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Timnath High School at Jefferson Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Liberty Common High School