Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 28
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Washington High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timnath High School at Jefferson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Liberty Common High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
