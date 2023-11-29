Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Douglas County, Colorado today? We have the information below.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 28
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rampart High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
