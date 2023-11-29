The Idaho Vandals (3-3) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Denver Pioneers (4-3) at ICCU Arena on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver vs. Idaho Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -4.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 154.5 points.

Denver has an average point total of 162.7 in its games this year, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pioneers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Denver won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Pioneers have played as a favorite of -210 or more once this season and won that game.

Denver has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Denver vs. Idaho Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 3 60% 85.0 159 77.7 147 147.7 Idaho 0 0% 74.0 159 69.3 147 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The 85.0 points per game the Pioneers average are 15.7 more points than the Vandals give up (69.3).

Denver has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 4-3 record overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Denver vs. Idaho Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 2-3-0 1-0 3-2-0 Idaho 1-3-0 1-2 3-1-0

Denver vs. Idaho Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Denver Idaho 9-5 Home Record 6-10 4-11 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.