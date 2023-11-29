The Idaho Vandals (1-2) meet the Denver Pioneers (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Denver vs. Idaho Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. Idaho Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 144th 73 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 349th 27.8 Rebounds 32.1 156th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 4.5 358th 274th 11.9 Assists 11.3 313th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 14.5 344th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.