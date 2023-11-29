Denver vs. Idaho November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (1-2) meet the Denver Pioneers (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Idaho Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Denver Top Players (2022-23)
- Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Idaho Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Denver vs. Idaho Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|144th
|73
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|262nd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|349th
|27.8
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.5
|358th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|14.5
|344th
