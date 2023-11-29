The Denver Pioneers (4-3) take on the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Denver vs. Idaho matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Denver vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver vs. Idaho Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Denver vs. Idaho Betting Trends

Denver has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Pioneers games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Idaho has won one game against the spread this season.

Vandals games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

